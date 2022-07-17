Every day, especially during the summer, the Storm Prediction Center by the National Weather Service posts convective outlooks based on current observations. Each convective outlook focuses on the main threats associated with an upcoming thunderstorm. The threats, of course, are greater when the risk level is higher.

The Day 1 Convective Outlook represents the main threats across the country from 8 AM EDT on the day the outlook is issued to 8 AM EDT the following day, and is updated periodically throughout the day as well. This outlook has higher confidence compared to outlooks further ahead in the future, and therefore has a higher probability that the main threats will be as risky as shown in the graphic. The shaded areas (Figure 1) represent where the threats will likely be in effect during the 24-hour time slot.

There are three main types of threats to look out for from a convective outlook. The first threat is the probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point (Figure 2). The chances of this threat are typically greater in areas that are free of rough terrain, such as a large portion of the Midwest. The second threat is the probability damaging thunderstorm winds or wind gusts of 50 knots or higher within 25 miles of a point (Figure 3). This threat is the most common in the Twin Tiers when a thunderstorm erupts. The third threat is the probability of one inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point (Figure 4). While typically not as large a probability as damaging winds, the threat can almost always be found in the same vicinity as damaging winds, simply because that is where the storm system is.

Enough humidity and heat on the ground are crucial factors in determining which areas will see the strongest convective outlooks. If a thunderstorm is forecasted in your area, be sure to check the Storm Prediction Center for every threat to look out and prepare for ahead of time.

Fig. 1: Day 1 Convective Outlook for July 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center.

Fig. 2: Day 1 Tornado Outlook for July 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center.

Fig. 3: Day 1 Wind Outlook for July 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center.