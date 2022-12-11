For the Twin Tiers and much of New York State, snow showers can move in from almost any direction. The three main bodies of water where we get snow from are the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Great Lakes.

Gulf of Mexico:

Snow showers arrive in the Twin Tiers along with a large, long-lasting cyclone. This type of system carries a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Atlantic:

A Nor’easter, a type of low pressure system that is notorious for strong winds from the northeast, typically forms. This can dump a lot of snow along the east coast, especially the New England states and Upstate New York.

Great Lakes:

An Alberta Clipper, a type of low pressure that originates in Alberta, Canada, matures along a path through the upper Midwest and the Great Lakes Region. With warm waters and cool air, lake effect snow can form and affect Western and Upstate New York.

Why it matters:

Check the forecast maps during Winter. The next time you see a low pressure system form from the bodies of water mentioned above, beware of a likely chance of developing snow showers.