It’s normal to see more rain during Summer compared to Spring and Fall simply because it is warmer. A good example would be to look back at the total rainfall for a Summer day and compare it with the total rainfall for a Fall day.

According to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, the total rainfall observed for September 5th, 2022, which was a little more than two weeks before Fall, was 1.59 inches. The high temperature that day reached 72 degrees. The wettest day for October 2022 in Elmira so far was October 13th. The total rainfall that day was 0.27 of an inch, and the high temperature reached 67 degrees. This concludes that the warmer day had more rainfall compared to the cooler day.

Why it matters

According to Climate Central, a one degree increase means there is a 4% increase in available water vapor. Warmer air leads to more evaporation, and therefore more precipitation. This could mean more heavy rainfall events or longer periods of rainfall. Either way, it is typical for a warm summer day to have more rain than a cool fall day. The next time a hot and humid day comes around, preparing for any potential heavy downpours may be a good idea.