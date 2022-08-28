In just nearly three months of hurricane season 2022, tropical storm activity has seemingly been quieter than usual. By this time, it is normal to see four named storms, according to the National Hurricane Center. So far, there were only three: Alex, Bonnie, and Colin. This means that activity is only slightly below average, but why is that the case?

There are a variety of reasons for sluggish activity, but one apparent reason is the Bermuda high, a high pressure system rotating in the Atlantic Ocean. Right now, it is farther north and closer to Europe than usual. The clockwise circulation associated with the Bermuda high is dragging down dry air from Europe and into the Atlantic. This results in multiple heat waves and extreme drought conditions for parts of the Atlantic, which can greatly inhibit tropical storm formation. Other reasons for the lack of tropical storm activity include dust from the Sahara desert inhibiting storm formation and high winds across the Atlantic basin.

Why it matters:

A quieter-than-normal hurricane season may sound like good news for people who live in tropical climates, but it can also bring about bad news in the long run. In fact, forecasters are expecting usual activity to return within the next few weeks thanks to increasing sea surface temperatures and wind speeds quieting down. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30th.