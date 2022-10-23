The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center has released its winter outlook for December 2022 to February 2023. Much of the Southern United States can expect a warmer and drier winter compared to average levels. Most of the Northern United States, on the other hand, may be cooler and wetter than what is normally observed. Hawaii and Western Alaska may be warmer and get more precipitation this winter as well.

The main reason behind this prediction is La Niña, which returns for the third consecutive winter. La Niña is a global weather pattern that can greatly impact patterns within the U.S., including the polar and pacific jet streams, which are stretches of strong winds very high up in the atmosphere. A southward dip in the jet stream is called a trough and northward dip in the jet stream is called a ridge. Dry and quiet weather is typically, but not always, observed near the ridge or behind a trough. Snow and active weather are typically observed ahead of a trough. La Niña can lead to a large trough stretched across the Great Plains.

Why it matters:

With La Niña once again affecting much of the U.S., snowfall can once again be active in the same regions as last year and the year before. The greatest amounts of snow could happen near the Great Lakes, with enough moisture being carried out of the lakes to create significant amounts of lake-effect snow. Be sure to bundle up and get those snow shovels ready if you live in the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, or Pacific Northwest.