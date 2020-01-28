Weather Wisdom: 1st and 2nd Grade from Canaseraga Central School, Group 1

Canaseraga Central School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the first group, first grader Emma Morrison asked the question, “how do clouds make rain?”

Let’s talk about the water cycle. The sun’s heat causes surface water to evaporate, otherwise, turn into water vapor in our atmosphere. You get warm water vapor that rises up into the cool atmosphere. As it rises, the cool air causes the water vapor to turn back into liquid water, this process is called condensation, creating clouds.

Clouds eventually become full of liquid water, which will then fall from the sky. This also known as precipitation.