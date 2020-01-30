Weather Wisdom: 1st and 2nd Grade from Canaseraga Central School, Group 2

Canaseraga Central School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the first group, second grader Graham Thompson said, “I wonder how the temperatures rise up and down?”

Many factors come into play with temperatures, like wind, sunshine, different weather systems, and of course, what time of the year it is. During the winter months, the sun’s rays hit the Earth at a shallow angle. This causes the rays to be more spread out, which reduces the amount of heat for the Earth’s surface.

You hear meteorologists talking about averages. This time of the year, the Twin Tiers average near freezing for afternoon highs and into the low to mid teens for overnight lows. Our weather over the last few weeks with different frontal systems moving through gave us that burst of warm air then cold air. This has caused a roller coaster of temperatures. Looking over the last few weeks, we have been unseasonably warm for the most part. Looking ahead to next week, that trend will continue.