The first grade class from Vernon E. Wightman Primary School in Bath is featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the third group asked, “why does it rain?”

To keep it simple, water droplets make up a cloud. When these droplets grow in both size and number, this causes a cloud to also grow. Eventually, the water in that cloud becomes too heavy in the sky and falls to the ground as rainfall. Of course, other weather features come into play such as a frontal system.

Different clouds types that come along with rainfall include stratus, nimbostratus, and cumulonimbus clouds.