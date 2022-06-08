The first grade class from Vernon E. Wightman Primary School in Bath is featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the fourth group asked, “why does the wind blow?”

Air pressure is always trying to reach a state of balance. Wind is formed in an attempt to restore that balance.

Let us look at it on a global scale using high and low pressure. When we have a weak area of high pressure and a weak area of low pressure next to each other, we get a small change in pressure, which creates weak winds. When we have a strong area of high pressure and a strong area of low pressure next to each other,

we get a large change in pressure, which creates strong winds.