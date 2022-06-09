Second graders from Pine City Elementary School are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the first group asked, “how does an earthquake form?”

There is something called tectonic plates that move relative to one another on the outer surface of the Earth. When they get stuck at their edges due to friction, the stress on the edge overcomes the friction. The result is an earthquake, which is when energy releases in waves that move through the earth’s crust and cause shaking that we can feel.



The magnitude scale is used to describe how strong an earthquake is.