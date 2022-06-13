Second graders from Pine City Elementary School are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the third group asked, “how do tornadoes form?”

Ingredients needed for tornadoes to form include moisture, change in temperatures, unstable atmosphere, lift, and wind shear.

Cold dry air mixes with warm humid air and this creates a lift in the atmosphere. Winds rotating and increasing speed with height, also known as wind shear, create a spinning horizontal column of air. A downdraft from a thunderstorm will cool that column of air down to the ground producing the tornado.

Other ingredients come into play when it comes to tornado formation. You can learn more by clicking here.