Second graders from Pine City Elementary School are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the fourth group asked, “how does hail form?”

Hail is basically a cluster of raindrops that have frozen together. This is as raindrops get carried upward by a thunderstorm updraft, where temperatures are much colder. When raindrops collide with one another, they stick and freeze together creating a hailstone. Hail falls from the thunderstorm when the updraft can no longer support the weight of the hailstone.