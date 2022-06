Second graders from Tuscarora Elementary School are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the first group asked, “what is a sundog?”

Sundogs look like rainbows in the shape of a crescent on each side of the sun. This is formed when sunlight is refracted by hexagonal-shaped ice crystals. The sunlight is then bent 22 degrees as it passes through the ice crystals and reaches our eyes. This bending gives us the result of a sundog.