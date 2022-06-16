Second graders from Tuscarora Elementary School are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the second group asked, “what is a solar eclipse?”

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. Or, you can think of it as when the moon “eclipses” the sun. So, as the moon orbits the earth and gets caught in between the Earth and the sun, the light from the sun gets blocked and can’t reach us.

Four types of eclipses are a partial solar eclipse, annular solar eclipse, hybrid solar eclipse and a total solar eclipse. The last total solar eclipse was August 21st, 2017. The next total eclipse in the United States is expected to be in April 2024