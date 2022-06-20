Second graders from Tuscarora Elementary School are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the third group asked, “Is hail a mixture of snow and rain?”

Hail is basically a cluster of raindrops that have frozen together. This happens as raindrops get carried upward by a thunderstorm updraft, collide with one another, then stick and freeze together in upper levels of the atmosphere where temperatures are much colder. Hail then falls to the ground when the thunderstorm’s updraft can no longer support it.

We see different size hail, usually quarter size or less. Although, hail can grow much larger in severe thunderstorms.