Second graders from Tuscarora Elementary School are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the fourth group asked, “how do you know how far away and how close rain is?”

We use radar to look at precipitation, which shows current and past information. This includes showing us how far away precipitation is, the speed, and how much precipitation is occurring. This information not only helps alert us of upcoming precipitation in the near term, but can also be used in computer forecasting models to help predict future weather.

In this example, what we see here is our weather setup today. We can see two cold fronts well off to our west. The trend is for these fronts to move through Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring our next round of rainfall.