Weather Wisdom: 3rd and 4th Grade from Canaseraga Central School, Group 1

Canaseraga Central School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the second group, third grader Aeriel Fisher said, “I wonder what the weather is going to be today?”

The weather is calm, dry with light wind and filtered sunshine. The reason the weather is like this is because high pressure is in control of the region. Usually, with high pressure systems, you get dry weather and sunshine. Winds blow away from high pressure in a clockwise motion. You get sinking air from higher in the atmosphere.

The opposite of high pressure is low pressure. Air blows towards low pressure, then rises into the atmosphere. When you have rising air, the water vapor within the air condenses forming clouds. When clouds become filled with water, that is when you see precipitation.