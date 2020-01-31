Weather Wisdom: 3rd and 4th Grade from Canaseraga Central School, Question 2

Canaseraga Central School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the second group, fourth grader Secquoia Brewster asked, “what two winds combine to make a tornado?”

So, let’s talk about tornado formation. Air masses and wind play a big role in producing tornadoes. Cold dry air mixes with warm humid air. When these air masses collide, it creates a lift in the atmosphere. Winds then come into play, something meteorologists refer to as wind shear- winds rotating and increasing speed with height. This can create a spinning horizontal column of air. A downdraft from a thunderstorm will cool that column of air down to the ground producing the tornado.

Of course, more than just wind and air of course produce a tornado. Click here for more information.