The third grade class from Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In group 1, Elliot asked, “how much electricity does a bolt of lightning contain?”

According to the National Weather Service, a typical lightning bolt is about 300 million Volts and about 30,000 Amps. This is far higher than the typical household current, which is is 120 Volts and 15 Amps.

Technically, lightning is actually moving electrical charges and doesn’t have a temperature. The resistance to the movement of these electrical charges causes the materials (such as air) around the lightning strike to heat up.

The National Weather Service also says lightning can heat the air it passes through to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun.

Here we see the process in which lightning occurs.