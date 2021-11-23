Weather Wisdom: 4th graders from Avoca Central School

The fourth grade class from Avoca Central School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Christopher asked, “How fast do tornadoes move on the ground?”

This really depends on the tornado. According to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, tornado movement along the ground can range from almost stationary to more than 60 mph. On average, a tornado travels at around 10–20 miles per hour.

Also, a tornado can be on the ground anywhere from an instant to several hours. The average time, though, is about 5 minutes.

It’s important to note that detailed statistics are not available.