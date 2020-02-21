Weather Wisdom: 4th graders from SRU Elementary School, group 1

SRU Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the first group, Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark was asked the question, “what is your favorite part about your job?”

“Well,” Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark said, “it depends on what kind of weather we have. Let’s take this weekend for example. When forecasting, I would much rather forecast nice weather. In my opinion, the weather will be nice for this time of the year over the weekend. That is because high pressure will be in control of the region, rather than low pressure. Low pressure usually means precipitation will come along with it. A warm front and a cold front with a frontal system means warm temperatures versus cold temperatures. On the other hand, with high pressure systems, that usually means sunshine and dry weather.”