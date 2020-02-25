Weather Wisdom: 4th graders from SRU Elementary School, group 2

SRU Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the second group, Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark was asked the question, “what is your favorite tool to use in meteorology?”
“At my school visits, I like to talk about the tools meteorologists use,” Clark said. “While, students use tools like their text books or computers, tools for a meteorologist include forecasting models. Four common models I look at everyday are the RPM, NAM, EURO, and GFS. When they all agree, it makes my job easier. When they don’t agree, that makes my job harder.”