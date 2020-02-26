Weather Wisdom: 4th graders from SRU Elementary School, group 3

SRU Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the third group, Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark was asked the question, “what is the hardest thing about your job?”

“I rely on forecasting models for my job every day,” Clark said. “When they agree, it makes my job a lot easier. They don’t always agree, though. Here are estimated snowfall totals for Wednesday through Thursday (in the example use). These three models are not in complete agreement, but are somewhat close. We are are seeing that 1 to 3 inches range for estimated snowfall through Thursday. Of course, other factors will come into play with how much snow we will actually see as we will be borderline near freezing.”