Weather Wisdom: 5th grade class from Troy Intermediate School







Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark spent the day at Troy Intermediate School speaking with the 5th grade class.

During the visit, she discussed becoming a meteorologist, what the job is like, and other broadcasting careers the students may be interested in. Students were given the chance to ask questions to help give them a better understanding of the day in the life of a meteorologist.

Students were also given the opportunity to test out their weather knowledge in front of their peers. Volunteers gave their seven-day forecast using weather graphics. Those forecasts were recorded and later made into one forecast that was then featured during the 5:30 pm show Tuesday.





