Weather Wisdom: 5th grade from Towanda Area Elementary School

Fifth graders from Towanda Area Elementary School were featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Harsh Patel asked, “how many inches of flood water would it take to tip a semi-truck?”

According to NOAA, it takes only six inches of fast-moving flood water to knock over an adult. One foot of rushing water can carry away most cars and two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. Even if the flood waters are not moving, you never know what is under the water. This is why we have the saying: “Turn around, don’t drown”. It is never safe to drive or walk in flood waters.