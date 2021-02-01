Weather Wisdom: 5th graders from Severn Elementary School

Students from the 5th grade class at Severn Elementary School were featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Clarabell from group one asked, “what causes hurricanes and tornadoes to stop?”
Tornadoes and hurricanes both need energy in order to survive. For a tornado, the updraft is what supplies the energy. For a hurricane, it’s the warm ocean water that supplies energy.
Let’s look at hurricanes for an example. These major storms form over warm ocean waters. Usually, 80 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer is the threshold for hurricane formation. Once the hurricane moves over land and loses that heat source, the storm then loses energy and begins to weaken. After weakening, the storm eventually comes to an end.