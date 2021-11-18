Weather Wisdom: 6th graders from Avoca Central School

The sixth grade class from Avoca Central School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Hayden from asked, “How do tornadoes form?”

Ingredients for a tornado include moisture, change in temperatures, unstable atmosphere, lift, and wind shear.

When cold dry air mixes with warm humid air, this creates a lift in the atmosphere. Winds then come into play, something meteorologists refer to as wind shear- winds rotating and increasing speed with height. This can create a spinning horizontal column of air. A downdraft from a thunderstorm will cool that column of air down to the ground producing the tornado.