Weather Wisdom: 6th graders from Parley Coburn Elementary, group 1

Parley Coburn Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the first group the question was, “what do sharks do in a hurricane?”

First, a hurricane needs warm ocean water in order to survive. Water is actually warmest at the surface and colder the farther down you go. According to the National Ocean Service, a hurricane can create waves higher than 18 meters. As a result, currents can extend farther than 91 meters below the surface. This not only changes the temperature of the ocean water, pushing warmer water deeper, but also creates havoc on marine life. To add to the wild currents, reduced salt levels, shifting sands and muddy waters block sunlight, which can all cause added stress. Certain types of fish, turtles, and shellfish beds are often destroyed by the rough undercurrents and quick changes in water temperatures. Larger animals, like sharks, can move to calmer waters quicker, though. This helps protect them more.