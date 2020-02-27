Weather Wisdom: 6th graders from Parley Coburn Elementary, group 2

Parley Coburn Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the second group, the question was, “has it ever been below zero degrees in Elmira?”
Sometimes, during the winter our temperatures fall below zero, especially for overnight lows. When looking at the record for Elmira data, the coldest temperature recorded for was -24 degrees Fahrenheit, which occurred on January 5th, 1904. The hottest temperature recorded for Elmira was 107 degrees Fahrenheit, which occurred on September 7th, 1953.