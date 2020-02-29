Weather Wisdom: 6th graders from Parley Coburn Elementary, group 3

Parley Coburn Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the third group, the question was, “how windy was it the last time we had a wind storm?”

Perfect timing for this question as Thursday and Friday were windy days. Thursday, winds a little more on the stronger side with a peak wind gust reported of 60 mph in Burdett, N.Y. It is important to note, these are reports that came into the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

The Twin Tiers was under a Wind Advisory Thursday. A Wind Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when forecasted sustained winds are 25 to 39 mph and/or gusts to 57 mph. A high wind warning is issued when winds are even greater than that, which our area has been in before. Although, it has been awhile