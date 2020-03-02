Weather Wisdom: 6th graders from Parley Coburn Elementary, group 4

Parley Coburn Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the fourth group, the question was, “how much rain have we gained in one storm?”

Well, every storm is different. For example, the Twin Tiers seeing some rain Monday evening and more rain Tuesday. Monday’s rainfall staying light, but Tuesday may see brief downpours giving us more rain.

So, let’s talk about what we have seen so far this year taking both rain and liquid equivalent snowfall into consideration. January and February of this year combined, we have seen 4.56 inches of precipitation for Elmira. The normal, or average, that we see by this time of year is 3.96″. This means we are slightly above the average precipitation for what we normally see by this time of the year. Overall, we are looking at an average of 40.28 inches of precipitation a year.