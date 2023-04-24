The third grade class from Avoca Central School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. The first question was, “Is it true that lightning strikes twice in the same spot?”

The answer is yes. Lightning can, and often does, strike the same spot more than once. This is especially true if the object is a tall and isolated object. Take the Empire State building, for example, which is struck by lightning dozens of times every year. A lightning rod is placed at the top, which protects the building and people inside from any damage or getting hurt.