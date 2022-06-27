Eighth graders from Bradford Central School District are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the third group asked, “how do blizzards form?”

The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as a snow storm with certain criteria which includes blowing and/or falling snow with winds of at least 35 mph and visibility of a quarter mile or less. These conditions have to last for at least 3 hours in order for the storm to be considered a blizzard. A ground blizzard has similar criteria, but with snow that has already fallen.

These conditions build in a power storm system. The storm produces a lot of snow while winds increase due to a difference in pressure between the storm itself and another system near by.