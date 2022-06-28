Seventh graders from Bradford Central School District are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the fourth group asked, “when was the closest earthquake to here?”

Earthquakes happen every day all over the world. They can strike at any location at any time. We are lucky where we live, as they don’t happen often. If they do, they are generally not strong.

According to earthquake.usgs.gov, the closest earthquake to us over the last 10 years was in Lodi, New York on September 9, 2013. This was a magnitude 1.7, which is usually not felt.

The strongest earthquake to occur near us was a magnitude 3.1, which occurred near South Glens Falls on March 11th, 2020. These are very minor, often felt, but with no damage.