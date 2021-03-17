Weather Wisdom: Carder Pre-K

Frederick Carder Pre-K was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Lexi Twist asked, “where does the sunshine come from?”

In simple terms, the sunshine comes from the sun-which is basically a huge hot ball of glowing gases. The sun is the heart of our solar system providing light, heat and energy. It is the driving factor for our weather, climate and seasons.

Speaking of seasons, spring will begin this weekend. As spring begins, the most direct rays of the sun move just north of the equator. During spring, we see earlier sunrises and later sunsets. This is also the time that temperatures are getting warmer, plants begin to sprout, and the outdoors starts to look more green.