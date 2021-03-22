Weather Wisdom: Carder Pre-K, group 2

Frederick Carder Pre-K was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Ezra Delong from group 2 asked, “where do rainbows come from?”

Two ingredients needed for a rainbow to form are sunlight and moisture.

Sunlight shines through a water droplet suspended in the air. As the light passes through the droplet, it then bends or refracts. This is because light moves slower in water than air. Sunlight bounces off the back of the droplet, then bends. We see all the colors because sunlight is made up of wavelengths.

Also important to note, rainbows form on the opposite side of the sky as the sun. We must be a few hours from sunrise or sunset to see a rainbow, and you must be between the rain and the sun.