Weather Wisdom: Carder Pre-K

Frederick Carder Pre-K was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Belle Cawley asked, “how do you build a snowman?”

First things first, you need snow. Next, different types of snow will make a difference when building the perfect snowman and temperatures play a big role in this. We see light fluffy snow when temperatures are below freezing. This is because when the snow falls from above, it stays as that snowflake without melting. This type of snow is not ideal as packing snow.

When we see heavy wet snow, that is because that snowflake begins to melt if temperatures at the surface are warmer, or closer to freezing, compared to higher in the atmosphere. This type of snow is better packing snow, giving you the chance to build the perfect snowman.