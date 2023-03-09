Kindergarteners from Finn Academy are featured in this week’s Weather Wisdoms. Lila M., from group 3, asked, “how are clouds made?”

Different types of clouds are made different ways. Here is a list of common types of clouds. Let’s talk about storm clouds, which are classified as cumulonimbus clouds

Cumulonimbus clouds often grow from small cumulus clouds over a hot surface. This process involves warm and moist air that rises, cooling as it does so. Small water droplets begin to form- also known as condensation. If this happens repeatedly, and other instability factors come into play, a thunderstorm will form. That’s when we get a tall billowing cloud. These clouds are usually darker shades of gray as they are holding more moisture.