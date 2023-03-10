Kindergarteners from Finn Academy are featured in this week’s Weather Wisdoms. McKaela J., from group 4, asked, “how do clouds make rain?”

Water droplets make up a cloud. When these droplets grow in both size and number, this causes a cloud to also grow. Eventually, the water in that cloud becomes too heavy in the sky and falls to the ground as rainfall. Of course, other weather features come into play such as a frontal system.

Different clouds types that come along with rainfall include stratus, nimbostratus, and cumulonimbus clouds.