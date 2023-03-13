Kindergarteners from Finn Academy are featured in this week’s Weather Wisdoms. Michael N., from group 5, asked, “how does the sun affect the weather?”

To keep it simple, the sun helps to warm us up. More clouds we have, and the thicker the clouds are, and the cooler we will be. For example, on days where we are forecasted to have a thick cloud layer, we may forecast a certain number for the high. If the clouds are able to break, or not show up at all, that number would climb higher than expected because we would then have the sun component to help heat us up.