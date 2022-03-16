The Frederick Carder Pre-K class was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Sammy asked, “Where does lightning come from?”

Lightning has to do with positive and negative charges between the air, within clouds, and the ground. First, electrons begin to move down to the ground- this is known as a “stepped leader”. Positive charges then begin to move upward toward the negative charges. As they merge, a powerful electrical current flows. The return stroke is what we see as lightning. This process can happen several times along the same path, which causes a flicker. This process and also happen in less than a second.

Different types of lightning include cloud to sky, cloud to ground, cloud to cloud, and intracloud.