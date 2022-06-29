Fourth graders from Hanlon Elementary are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the first group asked, “has a flash flood ever happened in Schuyler County?”

The answer, yes. The National Weather Service defines a Flash Flood as a flood caused by heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time, generally less than 6 hours.

Flooding is not uncommon, even for Schuyler County. However, one summer over the last few years experienced a lot of flooding. Here are a few pictures from around Schuyler County in the summer of 2018. The Twin Tiers experienced excessive rainfall over the summer months that year, resulting in flooding.