Weather Wisdom: Hanlon Elementary School Group 1

Weather Wisdom

Hanlon Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the first group, Jett Jeziorski asked the first question, “how do you know if the weather is going to be good or bad?”

Well, a meteorologist can tell if the weather is going to be good or bad when they forecast. Models show different weather systems. When a frontal system moves in, that usually means precipitation will come along with it. A warm front and cold front with a frontal system means warm temperatures versus cold temperatures. On the other hand, with high pressure systems, that usually means sunshine and dry weather.

