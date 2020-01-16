Weather Wisdom: Hanlon Elementary School Group 2

Hanlon Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the second group, Grace Riker asked the question, “can floods be in winter?”

Well, you could of course have flooding if we get a lot of rain on an unseasonably warm day.

On the other hand, ice jams could also occur. This happens when you have unseasonably warm temperatures, causing melting snow and ice. Chunks of ice begin to build up on rivers, which will block the flow of the water. This causes extra water to build up making streams or rivers swell, otherwise, flood over.