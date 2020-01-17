Weather Wisdom: Hanlon Elementary School Group 3

Hanlon Elementary School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the third group, Travis Cady asked the question, “how does lightning strike?”

Well, lightning can be thought of as a spark of electricity. When the atmosphere is considered to be unstable, you can think of positive and negative charges between the ground and the cloud, also, in the cloud itself. When there air is unstable enough, there is a quick discharge of electricity that happens in order to stabilize the atmosphere. The spark that we see from this is lightning.

If we want to talk about thunder, thunder is caused by lightning. When lightning occurs, the energy from this causes the surrounding air to heat drastically. This heated air expands rapidly, creating the sound wave we know as thunder.