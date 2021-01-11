Weather Wisdom: Kindergarten, group 1 from Finn Academy

Kindergarteners from Finn Academy are featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Bianca Mashewske from group one asked, “where do thunderstorms comes from?”

Thunderstorms are associated with low pressure. Three of the most important things you need is moisture, lift and an unstable atmosphere.

Thunderstorms form when warm and moist air rises. As it rises, the air becomes cooler, which causes moisture- or water vapor. Small water droplets begin to form- also known as condensation.

Cooler air lowers in the atmosphere, warms as it does so, then rises again. When a small amount of rising and falling air happens a cloud will form. If this happens repeatedly over and over, a thunderstorm will form.