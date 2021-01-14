Weather Wisdom: Kindergarten, group 3 from Finn Academy

Kindergarteners from Finn Academy are featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Elliot Watts from group three asked, “how does weather make tornadoes?”

First, let’s talk winds. You have surface winds along with stronger winds aloft, this is also known as wind shear. This can create a rotating column of air. You then get a thunderstorm updraft, which helps raise that cell higher into the atmosphere. Keeping a rotating column of air, you start to see it’s formation. The rotating column of air continues to build downwards. A downdraft from a thunderstorm will cool that column of air down to the ground and you get a tornado.

Other factors have to be considered such as changing air masses, which creates an unstable environment.