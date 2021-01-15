Weather Wisdom: Kindergarten, group 4 from Finn Academy

Kindergarteners from Finn Academy are featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Noah Anglehart from group four asked, “where do clouds come from?”

Let’s talk about the water cycle, specifically, condensation. The sun’s heat causes surface water to evaporate, otherwise, turn into water vapor in our atmosphere. You get warm water vapor that rises up into the cool atmosphere. As it rises, the cool air causes the water vapor to turn back into liquid water, this process is called condensation, creating clouds.

Of course, we see different types of clouds all the time. What we have been seeing a lot lately are stratus clouds. Stratus clouds are low, uniform gray in color and can cover most or all of the sky. Friday night, we’ll see nimbostratus clouds- clouds producing precipitation.