Weather Wisdom: Kindergarten scholars from Finn Academy, group 1

Kindergarten scholars from Finn Academy were featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the first group, Camille Bernent asked, “how do you know a tornado is coming?”

When forecasting, meteorologists look for certain things that will help with tornado formation. This includes wind shear and changing air masses, which could create an unstable environment. So, when conditions are favorable for tornado development, the National Weather Service will issue a Tornado Watch for that certain area. When a Tornado Watch is issued, it is important to have a safety plan ready in case a tornado actually occurs. A Tornado Warning is issued by the National Weather Service when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar. This is when you take action with your safety plan.

