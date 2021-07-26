Weather Wisdom: Summer Cohesion Program at Diven Elementary School

Students from the Summer Cohesion Program at Diven Elementary School were featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. Kaylee Renwand asked, “What is a dust devil?”

Dust devils resemble a tornado, but come together under different ingredients. For a dust devil, you need strong surface heating over a flat surface, under a clear sky with light winds.

Although, uncommon in our area, they would be more likely to occur in the spring and in the fall when you still have a cooler atmosphere. Once the ground becomes hot enough, a small pocket of air quickly rises up through the cooler air. This pocket of air begins to rotate, stretching up into the air and increasing in speed. We then see the dust devil begin to move across the ground, picking up dust or dirt as it does so.